UK elections: Theresa May refuses to quit despite hung parliament

London, June 9: Britain Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday insisted that she has no intention of resigning despite her disastrous election as the UK voted for a hung parliament.

May's decision to call for an early election backfired as she lost the Conservatives majority in the House of Commons as Labour made significant gains.

However, May insisted that the UK needed a period of stability as she delivered a speech following her re-election as the MP for Maidenhead.

"If, as the indications have shown and if this is correct, the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do," she added.

Theresa May, as the incumbant Prime Minister, also insisted that she work on to build coalation to form government.

Meanwhile, even senior Tory Soubry said Theresa May should consider her position.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, urged May to resign , adding that she should go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country.

And with 646 of the 650 seats now declared, no single party will be able to secure an overall majority, with a hung parliament now guaranteed.

Labour Party has ruled out a formal coalition in the run up to the election, instead possibility of a minority administration being propped up on a vote-by-vote basis.

"A coalition is not on the cards, not just because of the 2015 result but because of big policy differences," Labour party leader said.

OneIndia News