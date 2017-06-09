UK Election 2017: Karnataka origin candidate lost to Justine Greening

An Indian-origin Labour party candidate, Neeraj Patil, who contested from Putney constituency lost to Conservative Party leader Justine Greening in the UK General Election.

Dr. Patil lost by 1554 votes against Greening, who secured 20, 679 votes. However, the Labour Party improved its vote share in the constituency by +10.8 percent compared to last General Election.

Dr. Patil, Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a Former Mayor of The London Borough of Lambeth was pitted against the Conservative Education Minister of Britain Justine Greening who had been representing the constituency since 2005.

Prior to the election, Patil in his post had written that the General Election was a choice between a Labour Party who would stand up for the many and a Conservative Party which only looks after a privileged few. Patil, born and brought up in Gulbarga, Karnataka, had been in the forefront of installing a statue of 12th-century philosopher Basaveshwara on the bank of the river Thames.

According to latest reports, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservative Party has failed to win an overall majority in parliament, and the country is now set for a hung parliament.

OneIndia News