UAE puts Dawood Ibrahim's properties under scanner

The Research and Analysis Wing is working on a list of properties related to Dawood Ibrahim in the United Arab Emirates. Properties worth Rs 15,000 crore have been identified, following which UAE has placed them under the scanner.

OneIndia had reported on September 1, 2015 that the UAE government had launched a major probe into the properties held by Dawood and his cronies.

Dawood's properties seized:

The investigations were based on the information provided by India. Indian officials say that the list of properties that were prepared and handed over to the UAE are based on solid evidence. "We have no doubt that the list of properties submitted by us have any discrepancy," an officer had said at the time of the list of being handed over.

The dossier listed several properties and made a mention about a real estate firm known as Golden Box being run in Dubai. The dossier states that this company is being run by Dawood's brother Anis Ibrahim. The list of properties also includes hotels.

The Enforcement Directorate has narrowed down on the list of properties. It has listed out 50 prime properties owned by Dawood and his associates across 10 countries. The ED officials are also trying to gather more information on the properties owned by the D Gang in several other nations.

He has investments in Morocco, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, Cyprus, Turkey, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom. In all the D-gang owns 50 properties in 10 different countries. All the properties have been purchased in benami names.

