Typhoon Merbok makes landfall in China, 100,000 evacuated

Beijing, June 13: Over 100,000 people were evacuated to safety on Tuesday morning after typhoon Merbok made landfall in China's Shenzhen city.

Merbok is the second typhoon to hit China this year.

From Monday morning to early Tuesday, the city reported an average precipitation of 81 mm, with 219 mm reported in the area where the typhoon made landfall on Monday night, according to disaster management officials.

A total of 2,198 fishing boats returned to their respective ports. In addition, 232 flights were also cancelled in Shenzhen, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, there were no reports of casualties or damage so far.

It reduced to a tropical storm after making landfall, packing maximum wind of 23 metres per second at its eye.

IANS