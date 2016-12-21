Two more top Twitter executives quit

New York, Dec 21: The exodus of top executives at Twitter continues as the company's Cheif Technology Officer (CTO) Adam Messinger and its Vice President for products Josh McFarland have quit. A report in the TechCrunch said that Messinger who has been working with the company for the last five years and was designated as CTO four years ago on Wednesday announced his decision in a tweet.

"After 5 years I've decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping," Messinger tweeted. Earlier, Twitter's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Adam Bain who was in charge of the micro-blogging website's revenue business also decided to leave the company.

Twitter is going through a major overhaul under CEO Jack Dorsey as many top-notch executives have quit the company in the recent past. Dorsey brought in two board members in a bid to revive the company and earn the trust of investors.

Several high-profile Twitter executives and managers have jumped the ship in recent months. Twitter editorial director Karen Wickre and Shariq Rizvi, who confounded the direct response ads team at Twitter, both announced their departures earlier this year. As of the third quarter of 2016, the microblogging service averaged at 317 million monthly active users.

IANS

