Two killed in shooting incident in a Saudi school

Two people were killed in a shooting incident in a school in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Wednesday. The shooting is said to have been carried out by a disgruntled former employee of the school.

The suspect is an Iraqi teacher and was fired from the school earlier.

The incident took place at the Kingdom School in Riyadh and no children were present during the shooting.

According to reports, the school's principal and a teacher had been killed.

The school is one of the most reputed education institutions of Riyadh. It teaches a Saudi and international curriculum and has a sprawling campus which has a mosque, health clinic, auditorium and library.

The school was closed for summer vacations ahead of Ramzan.

OneIndia News