Two killed, several injured in San Francisco shooting

At least two people were killed and several other injured in a shooting incident at an UPS facility on San Francisco, US, on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Potrero Hill neighbourhood in the city.

The shooter has reportedly been shot and is being taken to a hospital.

The police earlier issued advisory to avoid the area.

The cops got a call about the incident a 9 am local time following which SFPD teams were rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

OneIndia News