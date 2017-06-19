Two killed in suspected jihadi attack at Mali capital

Two persons were killed in a suspected jihadi attack at a resort outside Mali's capital. The first victim was a French-Gabonese citizen. We are in the process of confirming the other's nationality," said security ministry spokesman Baba Cisse.

A luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali's capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, the Security Ministry said. Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, a resort foreign residents often visit for weekend breaks. There were no details of casualties but the attack was continuing on Sunday evening, Reuters reported.

"Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way," Security Ministry spokesman Baba Cisse said by telephone. "The situation is under control."

Witness Boubacar Sangare was just outside the compound during the attack. "Westerners were fleeing the encampment while two plainclothes police exchanged fire with the assailants," he said.

"There were four national police vehicles and French soldiers in armoured vehicles on the scene." He added that a helicopter was circling overhead.

A spokesman for French forces in Mali declined to immediately comment. Security has gradually worsened across Mali since French forces pushed back allied Islamist and Tuareg rebel fighters in 2013 from swathes of the north they had occupied the previous year.

OneIndia News