Two killed in car bombing in Saudi Arabia's Shia dominated area

Two people were killed in an explosion in Saudi Arabia's Shia dominated locality on Thursday.

Reports say that explosion took place in a car and the hand of extremists is suspected in it.

The police have sealed the area following the blast.

Videos posted on the social media showed a car in blaze with fire tenders trying to douse the flames.

Sunni expremists have targeted the minority Shias many times in the past in Saudi.

In 2014, attacks by Sunni extremists in Shia areas had left over 40 people dead.

