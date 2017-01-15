China gives two ships to Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 15: China on Sunday handed over two ships to the Pakistan Navy to ensure joint security along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) sea route.

Pakistan Navy Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussain received the ships, named after rivers Hingol and Basole, at the Gawadar sea port in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese ships have become part of the Pakistan Navy and they will be deployed for the security of the Gwadar port and the sea route of CPEC, Hussain said.

China will provide two more ships to the Pakistan Navy. Work on them was underway in China and is expected to be completed soon.

IANS