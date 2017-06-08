Two Chinese nationals killed in Balochistan by ISIS

Islamic State on Thursday claimed killing of two Chinese nationals, who were abducted in Mastung, Balochistan.

Following the incident, China had asked Pakistan to improve security, especially in Balochistan where it is building the strategic Gwadar port.

On May 13, ten labourers working on a linking road project of the Gwadar port were shot dead by motorcycle-borne gunmen.

During the incident last month, one Chinese woman had managed to escape when the abductors fired in the air to disperse onlookers but they managed to get hold of two others.

OneIndia News