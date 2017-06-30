Two bills to tighten anti-immigrant measures passed by US House

Washington, June 30: In a bid to toughen measures against undocumented immigrants, the House of Representatives on Thursday approved two bills tighten the regulations.

The move is being seen as a victory for US President Donald Trump, who had promised during his campaign to take these actions.

The first of the measures, approved in a 228-195 vote, would cut federal funds for so-called "sanctuary cities", those municipalities that limit their cooperation with immigration authorities in arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants.

The other legislative initiative, approved 257-167, would impose harsher penalties on criminals who have illegally entered the US multiple times, Efe news reported.

"During my campaign, I met many grieving families who all had the same plea: lawmakers must put the safety of American families first," said the President in a statement.

"Today, I applaud the House for passing two crucial measures to save and protect American lives. These were bills I campaigned on and that are vital to our public safety and national security," Trump added.

The President was commenting upon the first law, known as Kate's Law, which "increases criminal penalties for illegal immigrants who repeatedly re-enter the country illegally".

"The bill is named for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times. Every year, countless Americans are victimized, assaulted, and killed by illegal immigrants who have been deported multiple times. It is time for these tragedies to end," said the president.

The second bill, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which takes action against sanctuary cities, "restricts taxpayer grant money to cities that prevent their police from turning over dangerous criminal aliens to federal authorities."

"Sanctuary cities are releasing violent criminals, including members of the bloodthirsty MS-13 gang, back onto our streets every single day. Innocent Americans are suffering unthinkable violence as a result of these cities' reckless actions," he declared.

IANS