Twitter admits 'technical error' in video ad campaigns

New York, Dec 23: Twitter has said that it recently discovered a technical error due to a product update to Android clients that impacted some video ad campaigns from November 7 to December 12. "The issue has been fixed but we wanted to share more details on what the impact was to our advertising partners," a blog post from Twitter read.

The company said that once they discovered the issue, they resolved it and communicated the impact to affected partners. "Given this was a technical error, not a policy or definition issue, we are confident it has been resolved," Twitter added.

According to a report in the Venture Beat on Wednesday, it was also said that those impacted would be refunded for the overbilling. According to sources, while 35 per cent appeared to be a lot, many affected advertisers were likely to be reimbursed $1, suggesting that this event might not have that large an impact.

"However, the fact that Twitter disclosed a metric bug is noteworthy as it seems to be one of the first time the company has had to recalculate ad metrics," the report added. Like Twitter, Facebook also had to reveal the errors in front of advertisers this year, saying it had had to readjust metrics multiple times.

IANS