Trump wishes sacked FBI director luck ahead of testimony

Washington, June 7: Donald Trump wished his fired FBI director luck ahead of what promises to be dramatic testimony to Congress on Thursday that could spell more bad news for the White House.

Meeting Republican leaders in the Roosevelt Room, Trump was asked whether he had a message for James Comey, whom he summarily dismissed last month in the middle of an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US election last year, and the possible collusion of Trump campaign aides.

"I wish him luck" Trump said.

The ousted FBI director will appear Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee for a hearing sure to be replete with political drama and intrigue.

Comey's testimony will be his first public remarks since he was summarily fired by Trump in early May, and represents a moment of great peril for this already embattled president.

He will face a barrage of questions from lawmakers about the circumstances of his firing, as well as suggestions that Trump tried to get Comey to shelve the investigation.

Most major US television networks plan to carry the event live. Some bars in the US capital are even planning to open early for viewing parties.

PTI