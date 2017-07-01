Trump supports S Korean initiative to resume dialogue with N Korea

Washington, July 1: U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's policy to resume dialogue with North Korea in a joint statement released on Friday after their summit at the White House.

"President Trump supported President Moon's aspiration to restart inter-Korean dialogue on issues including humanitarian affairs," the statement said.

In the six-point statement, the two leaders also said the door to dialogue with North Korea "remains open under the right circumstances."

Moon earlier said the North would have to at least freeze its nuclear and missile activities before they can resume talks.

Seoul and Washington also agreed to put maximum pressure on Pyongyang while affirming their resolve to work for "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner."

"They affirmed their commitment to fully implement existing sanctions and impose new measures designed to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to compel Pyongyang to cease its provocative actions and return to sincere and constructive talks," said the statement.

The leaders also vowed to step up efforts to strengthen their countries' alliance.

Oneindia News (with agency inputs)