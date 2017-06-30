Trump tweets about “a new trade deal” between US, Korea

Washington, June 30: US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he talked about a new trade deal with his visiting South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, calling their first dialogue a "very good" one.

"Just finished a very good meeting with the President of South Korea. Many subjects discussed including North Korea and new trade deal!" read his tweet posted shortly after he hosted a dinner for President Moon at the White House in Washington.

During their first-ever talks on Thursday night, the leaders agreed to further develop their countries' alliance, vowing to denuclearise North Korea and establish peace on the peninsula based on their alliance, Yoon Young-chan, the chief press secretary of South Korea's presidential office, said.

The preview to the leaders' official summit was held over a dinner hosted by Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House for the visiting South Korean leader and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, reports Yonhap news Agency.

"Discussions between the two heads of state were very frank and serious, and many issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula were discussed," Yoon told a press briefing.

The two are scheduled to hold a summit meeting Friday, which will near midnight in Korea.

Asked to clarify whether the "new deal" could mean a renegotiation of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement, Cheong Wa Dae officials accompanying Moon in Washington offered only a vague response.

"A lot of issues were discussed. There were talks on trade agreements, though we cannot release the specifics yet," the official said.

Oneindia News (With agency inputs)