Trump shares video of him beating up CNN in WWE bout

It has been re-tweeted over 2 lakh times. A video posted by US President Donald Trump showing him beat up CNN has taken the social media by storm.

Trump who has deemed news outlet CNN #FraudNewsCNN put up a video of himself tackling WWE owner Vince McMahon. But instead of Vince McMahon's head, in classic meme video style, Trump replaced Vince McMahon's head with CNN's logo.

The video is from Wrestlemania 23 in 2007 in which Trump fought McMahon in the battle of the billionaires. In the match, Trump's candidate Bobby Lashley beat McMahon's Umaga, and ended up shaving McMahon's head.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump fired off another volley in his escalating feud with the US media, aiming a Twitter tirade at CNN, NBC and a morning show host he taunted as "dumb as a rock."

CNN has however not taken the video too kindly. CNN said that it is a sad day when the POTUS encourages violence against reporters. The juvenile behaviour is beneath his office and he should focus on his job instead, CNN also said.

OneIndia News