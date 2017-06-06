Trump says isolating Qatar is the 'beginning of end' of terrorism

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that isolating Qatar is the 'beginning of end' of terrorism.

The comments on Twitter -- Trump's first about the rift between Qatar and major Arab nations over alleged support of Iran and Islamist groups -- came as the leader of Kuwait was to meet in Saudi Arabia to try to mediate the dispute.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial flights on Monday, in what Reuters said was the worst split between powerful Arab states in decades.

OneIndia News