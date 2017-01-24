Trump's Twitter mishap: Misspells 'honour' in first tweets as President

He may have become the leader of the free world but moving to the White House does not seem to have helped Donald Trump's spelling.

Shortly after his inauguration, the US President tweeted saying he was "honered" to have been sworn in as the 45th US leader.

While the British and American spellings of the word "honoured" are different, neither are spelt in the way used by Trump.

Trump wrote: "I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!"

The tweet was quickly deleted and re-posted with the correct spelling. However, some observers have suggested the deletion of Trump's tweet, which was made from the official President of the United States Twitter handle account, may have been illegal. Under the terms of the Presidential Records Act, all records and documents relating to the US President must be preserved. Former presidents have interpreted this to include social media posts.

Barack Obama's team sometimes deleted tweets but archived them to ensure they were not breaching record retention rules. Ezra Mechaber, a former aide to Obama, said on Twitter: "We eventually set up auto-archiving for official platforms, so errors could be corrected while preserving the original".

It is unclear whether Trump's team archived his deleted tweet. It is not the first time that Trump has misspelled words. In December, again on Twitter, he said that China's seizure of a US Navy research drone was an "unpresidented" act instead of the correct "unprecedented".

Trump has insisted he will continue to use his personal Twitter account as well as the POTUS channel.

OneIndia News