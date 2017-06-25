Trump's 'true friend' Modi arrives in Washington amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC on the second leg of his three nation visit. Ahead of his visit, several Indians had gathered at the Base and chanted, 'Modi Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai.'

Earlier US President Donald Trump had welcomed Modi to the White House. He had said that he looked forward to discussing strategic issues with a true friend.

During the visit, Modi will meet with Trump on Monday. This would be the first meeting of the two leaders.

Trump and Modi will spend several hours together in multiple set-ups including a one-on-one, a delegation level meeting, a reception and a working dinner.

The working dinner that Donald Trump will host for PM Modi is the first time that a working dinner of this sort is hosted under the Trump administration.

This will be the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under this administration. So, we think that's very significant," a senior administration official told reporters at the White House.

OneIndia News