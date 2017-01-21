Los Angeles, Jan 21: A small part of the US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural speech was sounded somewhat similar to the dialogues of "The Dark Knight Rises" popular villain Bane. While doing a side-by-side comparison, Deadspin's Timothy Burke pointed out that a part of the Trump's address was similar to what Bane told the people of Gotham after taking control of their city, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Today's ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people," Trump told the Washington DC crowd during his address.

And what Bane said on the steps of Gotham's Blackgate Prison was, "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people." Trump further said, "For too long a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth.

Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. "Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you." While Bane's speech went on like, "Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed. Step forward those who would serve. For an army will be raised. "The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure. Gotham will survive."

PTI