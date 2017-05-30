Trump's communications director Mike Dubke quits

Donald Trump's director of communications, Mike Dubke, has resigned just three months after he was appointed by the president.

Although he had resigned on May 18, the reports of his stepping down emerged on Tuesday. Dubke has, however, decided to stay till Trump returns from his foreign trip.

The reason for his stepping down is not clear as yet. Dubke was inducted into the White House PR team in February, almost a month after Trump took office.

The resignation comes at a time when some media reports had pointed out flaws in White House's communication strategy. There were also reports that there were contradictions between the president and his press team.

Axios News, which was first to report Dubke's exit, quoted a source as saying that 'he failed to "gel" with Mr Trump's staff'.

