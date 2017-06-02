Trump pulls out of the Paris Climate Agreement

US President Donald Trump on Thursday pulled out of Paris Climate Agreement, which lays down regulations to curb the emission of green house gases to the atmosphere.

Trump pulled out of the agreement which former President Barack Obama and a host of other countries signed in 2015.

He said the agreement would have put US at a 'disadvantage'.

"Compliance with the deal would cause job loss in the US," he said in his speech.

Trump's move significant considering the fact that US emits maximum amount of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, more than double than India and more than what entire EU emits.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Senior US officials familiar with his plans, said the move could change until Trump makes his decision public. The administration's decision comes after months of internal debate and speculation about what Trump, who campaigned on leaving the deal, would do once he took office.

The White House was initially slated to make a final decision on the climate accord earlier this month, but delayed the decision until the last week's G7 meeting in Sicily.

At the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters the climate debate was "controversial" and that the leaders of the other G7 nations -- France, Japan, Canada, Britain and Italy -- all urged Trump to remain a part of the 2015 agreement.

Aides to Trump said he was listening with an open mind to the other leaders' arguments about Paris, but had yet to decide whether to withdraw the US from the pact. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist and the former head of Breitbart, had pressed Trump to stick with his campaign promise and leave the deal.

But Trump's daughter Ivanka pressed aides to look at the full picture when considering what withdrawal could mean.

OneIndia News