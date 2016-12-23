Trump proposes "strengthening, expanding" US nuclear capacity

New York, Dec 23: President-elect Donald Trump said that the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity "until the world comes to its senses" regarding atomic weaponry. "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump tweeted, giving no more details about what he meant precisely.

The President-elect is in Florida for the Christmas holiday and is holding meetings with an eye toward making more appointments and nominations for his administration, although most of the top officials have already been designated.

On the Presidential transition team's website, Trump's staffers say that the he "recognises the uniquely catastrophic threats posed by nuclear weapons and cyber-attacks". According to the website, Trump will modernise the nuclear arsenal "to ensure it continues to be an effective deterrent".

IANS

