Trump orders US withdrawal from trans-Pacific trade deal

Washington, Jan 23: President Donald Trump on Monday signed three orders on withdrawing the US from the Trans- Pacific Partnership trade deal, freezing the hiring of federal workers and hitting foreign NGOs that help with abortion.

"We've been talking about this for a long time," Trump said as he signed the executive order to withdraw from the TPP in the Oval Office. "Great thing for the American worker what we just did."

Trump was sworn-in as the 45th US President on Friday. Trump had extended his support to the CIA and said that he was 1000 per cent behind them.

PTI