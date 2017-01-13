Trump names Rudy Giuliani as cybersecurity advisor

Washington, Jan 13: President-elect Donald Trump named former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani as an informal adviser on cybersecurity. Giuliani, who heads a cybersecurity consulting firm Giuliani Partners, will serve as an adviser on finding solutions to cyber-incursions in the private sector and to advise the government on possible responses, The Washington Post quoted the presidential transition office as saying.

Giuliani was a top candidate for secretary of state in the Trump administration but was passed over for former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson.

"This is a rapidly evolving field both as to intrusions and solutions and it is critically important to get timely information from all sources," the transition team was quoted as saying.

"Giuliani was asked to initiate this process because of his long and very successful government career in law enforcement and his now sixteen years of work providing security solutions in the private sector."

According to the transition, Trump will solicit "anecdotal information" from private-sector executives on the challenges and solutions to cybersecurity challenges.

IANS