Trump names India as a victim of terror at Arab-Islamic-US summit

India found mention in the list of countries, which have been victims of terrorism, named by US President Donald Trump during his address at the Arab-Islamic-US summit, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Trump, who is on his first visit to a foreign state as President, was addressing the leaders of 50 Muslim-majority countries on Sunday afternoon.

India, which has suffered the brunt of terrorism from militants who have found safe haven in its neighbour Pakistan, was one of the country's mentioned by Trump. "The nations of Europe have also endured unspeakable horror, so too have nations of Africa and South America, India, Russia, China, Australia have all been victims," Trump said.

He urged that countries must ensure that terror groups do not find sanctuary on their soil. And though he did not name Pakistan, the US President said, "every nation has an absolute duty to ensure that terrorists find no quarter on their soil."

He recounted various acts of terror that the US has suffered, as he talked about attacks from the September 11 plane attacks that brought down the twin towers of the world trade centre to the Boston bombings and the Orlando attack.

Trump also tried to chart a new course for his country's role in the volatile region, which would be aimed at rooting out terrorism as he termed the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," instead of a clash between "the West and Islam."

He said, "this is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilisations." He added, "this is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."

Further, he said that the threat of Islamic extremism has to be combatted by the countries of the Middle East, adding that 95 per cent of the victims of terrorist attacks are themselves Muslims.

Trump said, "The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries and for their children."

He also called on countries to unite in order to conquer extremism as he said that young Muslim boys and girls should be able to grow up without fear.

OneIndia News