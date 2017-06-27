Trump-Modi bonhomie: Warm greetings, but the hug came much later

The much awaited meeting between India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump took place. The first meeting was closely watched by one and all and all eyes were on the chemistry between Modi and the unpredictable Trump.

The meeting began with a warm welcome and firm handshakes. Broad smiles greeted Modi as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked him into the White House in Washington DC. The hugs came much later.

As the two leaders sat down for their meeting at the Oval Office, President Trump, who had described PM Modi as a "true friend" on Twitter, noted that PM Modi had been such a great prime minister. "Economically, India is doing very well," the President said, congratulating PM Modi for the "great job" that he was doing back home.

Modi while expressing gratitude to President Trump said that the warm welcome extended to him was a welcome to 125 crore people. He recalled how Trump had back in 2014 had spoken well of him in an interview. "I still remember them," he said, turning to President Trump in front of the cameras.

"When he was asked about me, he said was full of very warm remarks and observations about me," PM Modi said. Modi was referring to Trump's visit to Mumbai and Pune where he referred to Modi's performance as amazing.

OneIndia News