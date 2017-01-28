Donald Trump, Mexican president speak over phone

Mexico City, Jan 28: Amid one of the worst crises in US-Mexico relations in years, US President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke over phone on Friday, said an official in the Mexican president's office.

A White House official has confirmed the conversation, The Washington Post reported. The call came a day after Peña Nieto cancelled a planned trip to Washington, following Trump's insistence that Mexico pay for a US wall across the border. The official, however, did not elaborate on the content of the call.

Trump's decision to move forward with building a border wall and his threats to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have opened a serious rift in the relations between the two neighbours.

Earlier on Friday, Mexican business leaders and politicians warned of economic disaster and possibly unrest if trade ties between the two neighbours are disrupted by new measures proposed by the Trump administration.

Some business executives and officials in Mexico are calling for retaliatory plans.

IANS