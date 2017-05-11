Trump invites new S Korean president Moon to visit US

Washington, May 11: US President Donald Trump invited newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Washington at an early date and Moon accepted the invitation, the White House said on Wednesday.

Trump spoke with Moon to congratulate him and the South Korean people on "his great election victory and their peaceful, democratic transition of power," US news agency reported.

The two leaders agreed to continue to strengthen the US-South Korea alliance and to deepen the enduring friendship between the two countries.

In a televised inaugural speech, he said he will be on the move for peace on the Korean Peninsula, vowing to visit Pyongyang, under right conditions.

The new South Korean leader also vowed to sincerely consult with the US and China to resolve the issue on the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system.

IANS