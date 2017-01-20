Trump inauguration: 28,000 personnel to watch over 9 lakh attendees

With over 900,000 (approximately 9 lakh) people expected to attend President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in, the United States' law enforcing agencies have made elaborate arrangements in Washington.

The security agencies have to meticulously plan arrangemnents not only against the threats of a terrorist attack, but also against anti-Trump marches and protests around the nation's capital.

According to reports, an estimated of 28,000 personnel from national guard, the department of homeland security, the United States coast guard, the US Secret Service, FBI and US capitol police would provide multiple layers of security to the mega event.

Around 3,000 top police officers from across the United States met in Washington D.C. on Thursday to discuss the logistics and detailed plans of multi-dimensional security.

What complicates the entire matter is that there around 99 pro- and anti-Trump groups, that need to be watched so that nothing untoward happens.

As per reports, the number of people expected to attend Trump's inaugration is almost half the number of people who attended outgoing President Barack Obama's swearing-in. Obama's swearing-in was attended by close to 1.8 million (approximately 18 lakh) people.

Reports also suggest that security agencies have placed buses and trucks have been placed in strategic locations to prevent Berlin and Paris like attacks.

OneIndia News