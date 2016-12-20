Trump condemns assassination of Russian envoy, Germany attack

Washington, Dec 20: US President-elect Donald Trump has blamed the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey on "a radical Islamic terrorist" even as he vowed to eradicate Islamic State group and other militants from the "face of the earth" after violent incidents in Turkey and Berlin. "Today we offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated by a radical Islamic terrorist," Trump said in a statement yesterday.

"The murder of an ambassador is a violation of all rules of civilised order and must be universally condemned," he said. Condemning the Berlin attack, he said: "Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today's horrifying terror attack in Berlin. Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday." A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in central Berlin yesterday, killing at least nine people and hurting 50 more in what police said was a possible terror attack. "ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad. These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners," Trump said.

In a tweet, Trump said, in view of the terrorist attack yesterday the civilised world must change its thinking. "Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany - and it is only getting worse. The civilised world must change thinking," he wrote. President Barack Obama, who is on a vacation in Hawaii, was briefed about the assassination by his national security aide, the White House said.

"This morning the President was briefed by his National Security Team on the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey in Ankara today. The President directed his team to provide updates as warranted," White House Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz said. Earlier in a statement, US Secretary of State John Kerry condemned the assassination of Russian Ambassador and offered all American help in the investigation into the tragic incident.

"The US condemns the assassination today in Ankara of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, the Russian people, and with the other victims who were injured in this shooting," Kerry said. "We stand ready to offer assistance to Russia and Turkey as they investigate this despicable attack, which was also an assault on the right of all diplomats to safely and securely advance and represent their nations around the world," he added.

