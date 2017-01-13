Trump can't keep a secret, will leak it to the Russians; US intel tells Israel

'No guarantee that Donald Trump can keep a secret from the Russians. Do not share intelligence with Washington once Donald Trump becomes president of the United States of America' is what the American Intelligence has told its counterparts in Israel.

This shocking claim was made by Ronen Bergman, senior political and military analyst for Israel's largest-circulation daily newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth. The claim comes just a few days after the US Intelligence made public a file that pointed towards Russia's meddling during the US elections which went on to help Trump win over Hillary Clinton. Trump however dismissed the report as phony talk.

Bergmen further explains that the US intelligence officials spoke at length with their counterparts in Israel during a recent meeting. During the undated meeting US officials said that they were unhappy with Trump's victory and also his poor relationship with the intelligence community.

Bergmen quotes his source while stating that the US intelligence officials felt that if secrets were passed on then it would reach Kremlin. They suggested that Israeli intelligence officials should be careful while sharing intelligence with the White House or the US National Security Council which is chaired by the president.

US intelligence officials also said that it would be better to wait until a clear picture emerged of the alleged connection between Trump and Russia. Further the meeting also implied that Trump could be a subject of blackmail by Kremlin and forced to reveal sensitive information about the US and its allies which includes Israel.