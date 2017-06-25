Trump calls Modi a true friend, says he looks forward to his visit

Washington, Jun 25: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "true friend," President Donald Trump has said he looks forward to the Indian leader's visit to US, which begins today. "Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday.

Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!," Trump posted from his official (@POTUS) Twitter handle.

Modi will arrive here today for his first meeting with the US leader. The two leaders will hold talks on Monday afternoon in the White House and would spend several hours together in various settings including one-on-one and delegation level meetings, a reception and a working dinner.

The working dinner that Trump is hosting for Modi is the first of its kind under the administration.

"The White House is very interested in making this a special visit. We're really seeking to roll out the red carpet. In fact, the two (leaders) will have dinner, a working dinner at the White House.

"This will be the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under this administration. So, we think that's very significant," a senior administration official told reporters at the White House.

PTI