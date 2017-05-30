Top US lawmaker calls China's criticism over Tibet 'negative' and 'silly'

The fact that Tibet has been a matter of contention between China and other countries especially India is well documented. The apprehension that the Chinese government has at the very mention of Tibet or its exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who escaped to India after the Chinese army took control of the area, has created much diplomatic friction between the countries.

The Asian giant also gives very strong reactions when leaders from the western countries meet with the Tibetan leader either in India or when he is invited to them. And as expected, China again reacted strongly when a congressional delegation from the US visited Dalai Lama in Dharamshala earlier this month.

But the reply to such a reaction by one of the senior US lawmakers is sure to irk the Chinese even more. He lashed out at the Chinese criticism as he called it "negative and narrow-minded ... silly".

A delegation of eight members of the Congress's House of Representatives had held public engagements with Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community in India.

"That's the negative and narrow-minded attitude that the Chinese government has taken," Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Hindustan Times, a leading national daily.

"If they have nothing to hide, then they shouldn't mind us going. We can't let the Chinese through political pressure or economic pressure make us forget about the plight of the Tibetan people, or make us forget about human rights and religious freedom issues," he is reported to have said.

Engels sarcastically said that Dalai Lama who is in his 80's hardly represents any sign of threat to China which has a strong government and military.

Earlier, commenting on the meeting, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was reported to have said "to meet the Dalai Lama sent a very wrong signal to the world about Tibet independence and goes against the United States' promises on Tibet. China firmly opposes this and has lodged solemn representations with the US."

"We urge relevant congress people in the US to carefully handle the Tibet issue, stop all communications with the Dalai Lama and take immediate measures to deal with the negative impact of the visit," the spokesperson is reported to have added.

Engels went on to call the statement "silly and narrow-minded", and reportedly added, "We support a One-China policy. But again, the Dalai Lama is not asking to be a separate country, he's just asking for autonomy within China, within Tibet. And I don't think that's too much to ask."

He also showed support to the Dalai Lama's demand that Tibetans should be able to choose his successor rather than China. A demand that the Chinese government has opposed.

Engels also commented on the type of relationship that he would like India and China to have in relation to China, as he reportedly said, "I don't think we want to be enemies with the Chinese. But I think we both look at some of their more aggressive moves with consternation. And that's why I'd like the manoeuvres being done between India and the United States, Japan and Australia. And I've been pushing for that. I mentioned that to Prime Minister Modi as well."

He also wished to see progress, among other things, on quadrilateral engagement between India, the United States, Japan and Australia, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the US later this year. He reportedly added that the two countries should focus on economics and trade and also stressed on the important role of the Indian diaspora in the US which "comes into play in a helpful way deepen people-to-people ties."

