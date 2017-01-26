Top US General says bureaucracy 'slows down' Indo-US defence ties

Washington, Jan 26: Indo-US military-to-military ties have been 'great' but at times they are 'slowed down' by the bureaucracy, a top American general has said.

"We've always had a great relationship with the Indian military. For me, my experience with the Indian army, we've had a tremendous relationship," General Robert B Brown, Commanding General of the US Army Pacific Force said at the center for strategic and international studies in Washington.

"But sometimes we were slowed down by bureaucracy and so we're working through that," Brown said without elaborating.

"So that's helping us ... We're seeing things happening faster and we're continuing to increase our military exercises with India, which is a key player in the region," he said on Wednesday.

"It's the greatest cooperation I've seen...," Brown said in response to a question.

"So it's really great. They (India) have a tremendous Army ... and working with them is a real honour," Brown said.

The top US General further said that India-US defence coopertaion would continue to grow in the future.

India and the United States signed a landmark defense agreement last year that bolstered the military cooperation between two of the world's largest democracies.

PTI