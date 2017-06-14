Top Republican hit in multiple shooting at Virginia

A top Republican has been hit in the shooting that took place during a baseball practise in Virgina, reports from the US say. The police said that Steve Scalise was hit in the shooting.

Police in Washington DC suburb of Alexandria said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Fox News said House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise and aides have been hit by gunfire.

Police tweeted they were "investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody."

Local media report there is a major police presence after the attack.

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican told Fox News that Scalise had been shot in the hip and would survive.

Eye witnesses said that the shooter appeared to be a white male. They also said that everyone on the field scattered as 50 to 100 shots were fired. A gunfight ensued between the shooter and police. Two police officers were also shot.

