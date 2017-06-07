Top intelligence chiefs testifies before Senate committee on Russia investigation

Top US intelligence and law enforcement officials is testifying before Senate committee on Wednesday on Russia investigation.

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testify at the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Coats is likely to be questioned about the report as he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The hearing comes hours after it was reported that Coats told associates that Trump asked him if he could persuade former FBI Director James Comey to ease off a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who was fired for lying to members of the administration about his links to Moscow.

Comey was fired as he was overseeing an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

