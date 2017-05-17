To unite, Christians, Muslims, Trump to visit Saudi, Jerusalem, Vatican

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump will make historic visits to Saudi Arabia, the Vatican and Jerusalem in a bid to urge unity between the worlds two major faiths, the White House has said. National Security Advisor HR confirmed that Trump would address a gathering of Muslim leaders on his hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam.

Previous US leaders have generally chosen a US neighbour such as Canada or Mexico for their first presidential voyage, but Trump intends to plunge right into some of the world's most difficult spiritual and political conflicts, agencies reported.

McMaster said that the speech is aimed at uniting the broader Muslim world against the common enemies of all civilisation. It is also aimed at demonstrating America's commitment to our Muslim partners, McMaster also said.

After Saudi Arabia, Trump would visit Jerusalem, where he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visit the Vad Yashem memorial to the Holocaust. The next day he will pray at the Western Wall, one of Judaism's holiest sites.

On the same day, he will meet President Mahmud Abbas of the Palestinian territories in Bethlehem on the West Bank "where he will convey his administration's eagerness to facilitate an agreement that ends" the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

This would be followed by a visit to the Vatican. He would meet with Pope Francis following which he will celebrate the contributions of Catholics to America and the world, discuss diplomatic issues with the pontiff and tour St Peter's Basilica.

OneIndia News