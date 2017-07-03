Thousands march across US cities for Trump's impeachment

Los Angeles, July 3: Protesters gathered in numerous cities across the United States on Sunday to call for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. One of the largest marches took place in downtown Los Angeles, where thousands of people took to the streets to call on Congress to impeach the president.

Demonstrators hoisting signs and chanting anti-Donald Trump slogans marched through downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach the president.

Demonstrators gathered for "Impeachment Marches" in 45 cities across the country that were held two days before Independence Day. "Donald Trump has been in blatant violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the office of President," notes the event's website.

Organisers say they believe the president has violated the US Constitution and obstructed justice.

One banner called the president an "Illegitimate Corrupt Puppet." Marcher John Meranda tells the Los Angeles Times he has attended five recent anti-Trump marches.

The 56-year-old says he's most recently frightened by the Republican proposal to cut billions of dollars from the Medicaid program.

A smaller group of pro-Trump protesters gathered nearby outside Los Angeles police headquarters. The Trump supporters say they're unconcerned about allegations that Trump tried to thwart an FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

