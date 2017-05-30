This baby started walking immediately after he was born

This baby began walking immediately after he was born. Pictures posted on the internet are shattering records with 1 million shares already. A video posted on the internet by Arlete Arantes shows the baby walking immediately after birth.

The video shows a newborn baby still held by the doctor walking within minutes of being born.

There are however no details as to where and when this video was shot. The internet is however going crazy over this super baby who seems to be in a teething hurry to go somewhere. Most babies start walking between 9 and 12 months. However this baby wants to go places in quite a hurry.

The video was uploaded on Facebook on May 26, and in a matter of two days has garnered more than 53 million views and over 1.3 million shares.

OneIndia News