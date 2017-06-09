Theresa May arrives at Buckingham Palace for meeting with queen

London, June 9: In the wake of hung verdict, Britain Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday arrived at the Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II to seek permission to form a new government. Her party can form the government with the support of 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs in the House of Commons.

PM Theresa May said that she will work for a coalation with Northern Ireland party to form a govt that will lead Britain through Brexit talks.

In an embarrassing turn for the Prime Minister, Britain delivered a hung parliament with no party getting a clear majority after the snap general elections called by the Prime Minister.

To reach a majority, a party has to secure 326 seats - while the Conservatives have secured 318 seats, the Labour party is behind at 261 seats. The leader of the party that is able to form government will take control of Britain's exit from the European Union - a two-year negotiation which will plot a new course for the $2.6 trillion economy.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

OneIndia News