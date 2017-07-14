There’s nothing to miss in India, says Vijay Mallya

Embattled liquor baron and businessman Vijay Mallya, who is currently fighting a high-profile Indian extradition request, said he is 'not missing India'.

Mallya responded to Reuters ahead of the Supreme Court's pronouncement of quantum of sentence in connection with the contempt of court case.

When asked if he missed India, "There's nothing to miss," told Mallya.

"All my immediate family is either in England or the US. Nobody in India at all. As far as my step-siblings are concerned, they are all UK citizens. So there's nothing family-wise to miss," he said.

"This witch hunt against me has been going on for a while," said Mallya, who has lived in Britain since 1992 and considers it a second home.

He further said that so it isn't as if I have any emotional ups and downs. 'I have done absolutely nothing wrong. In fact I am glad that it is finally before a UK court and an impartial court. So we wait and see how it plays out,' he added.

The apex court had on May 9 held Mallya guilty of contempt on a plea by the consortium of lender banks, led by the State Bank of India, for his failure to furnish details of all his Indian as well as offshore assets. The hearing was adjourned till July 14.

As per reports, despite the court appearances and travel restrictions, Mallya is still living the good life and enjoying a summer of sport.

Mallya was seen at horse racing at Royal Ascot, the Wimbledon tennis championships and Champions Trophy cricket along with Wednesday's Formula One promotional event in London, reports Reuters.

OneIndia News