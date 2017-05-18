The Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict in 9 points

The International Court of Justice today directed Pakistan not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav until it rules on the merits of the case. The ICJ held that it would give a ruling on the merits of the case and until such time the former naval officer accused by Pakistan of being a spy cannot be hanged.

The order runs into three pages and certain observations were made. We simplifying the order for you.

India and Pakistan agree that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian citizen The circumstances leading to Jadhav's arrest remains disputed As per the Vienna convention, India should have been given consular access The ICJ has prima facie jurisdiction in the case The rights invoked by India under the Vienna Convention are plausible Court concludes the conditions required to indicate provisional measures are met. Certain measures must be indicated to protect the rights claimed by India. Court orders that Pakistan take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending its final order Court reaffirms that its orders on provisional measures have binding effect

