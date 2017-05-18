The Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict in 9 points

The International Court of Justice today directed Pakistan not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav until it rules on the merits of the case. The ICJ held that it would give a ruling on the merits of the case and until such time the former naval officer accused by Pakistan of being a spy cannot be hanged.
[BIG win for India: Pakistan cannot execute Kulbhushan Jadhav says ICJ]
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav
[Read the Kulbhushan Jadhav order by the ICJ here]
The order runs into three pages and certain observations were made. We simplifying the order for you.
- India and Pakistan agree that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian citizen
- The circumstances leading to Jadhav's arrest remains disputed
- As per the Vienna convention, India should have been given consular access
- The ICJ has prima facie jurisdiction in the case
- The rights invoked by India under the Vienna Convention are plausible
- Court concludes the conditions required to indicate provisional measures are met.
- Certain measures must be indicated to protect the rights claimed by India.
- Court orders that Pakistan take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending its final order
- Court reaffirms that its orders on provisional measures have binding effect
OneIndia News