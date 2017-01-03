Texas gas poisoning case: Four children dead; others injured

In a tragic episode, four children died from gas poisoning, believed to have been caused by pesticide spray in Amarillo, Texas.

Amarillo (US), Jan 3: Officials in Texas say four children have died from gas poisoning believed to have been caused by a pesticide sprayed under their Amarillo home.

Amarillo Fire Department officials say other people who were in the home are "not out of the woods" yet.

Fire officials say a chemical reaction occurred when one person tried to wash off a pesticide that had been sprayed under the house.

Poisonous Phosphine gas was released. Capt Larry Davis said in a statement yesterday that crews responded to a medical call at the home about 5am.

One child died at the scene and three others died at a hospital. Officials didn't release any identifying information, including the children's ages.

Other family members and first responders are being treated. 

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 3:05 [IST]
