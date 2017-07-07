Terrorism a global scourge, must stand united to fight it: G20 leaders

Condemning the terror attacks across the globe, the G20 leaders on Friday vowed to take a series of steps to tackle the menace, including measures to eliminate sources of terror financing.

The G20 summit in Hamburg, which is being attended by top leaders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed discussions on range of issues like climate change, development, global growth and trade.

"Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated in every part of the world," the G20 leaders' statement said.

The statement said that there hould be no 'safe spaces' for terrorist financing anywhere in the world.

"We will share knowledge on concrete measures to address threats from returning foreign terrorist fighters and home-grown radicalized individuals," it added.

The leaders also decided to work on curbing the use of internet and the social media for terrorist purposes.

Earlier at the leaders' retreat in Hamburg, Modi said, "Terrorism is the biggest challenge that we are facing today. I thank German Chancellor Angela Merkel for choosing this topic."

The Prime Minister also put forth a 11-point agenda before the G20 to combat the evil of terrorism.

Even Modi had in his proposed agenda stressed on eliminating the sources of terror financing.

OneIndia News