Taliban raid kills 20 policemen in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, May 21: At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed on Sunday when Taliban fighters stormed multiple security outposts in the volatile southern province of Zabul.

A group of Taliban fighters armed with heavy and light weapons launched coordinated attacks on several police checkpoints in Shah Joy district of Zabul province, killing 20 policemen," provincial governor Bismillah Afghanmal told reporters, adding that at least 15 others were wounded in the fighting.

Taliban raid kills 20 policemen in southern Afghanistan: Officials - AFP — ANI (@ANI_news) May 21, 2017

Taliban militants launched their annual spring offensive normally marking the start of the fighting season, though this winter the Taliban continued to battle government forces. An attack on a military base in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif left at least 135 security forces dead last month.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)