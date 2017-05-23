Taliban attacks army base in Kandahar, 11 soldiers killed

Kabul, May 23: At least 11 soldiers were killed and nine wounded when Taliban militants attacked a military base in Afghanistan's Kandhar province.

The attack took place in Shah Wali Kot district base on Monday night, Khaama Press quoted a military official as saying.

The attack comes after six policemen were killed in by Taliban insurgent in Helmand province on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.

Last month, around 140 Afghan military personnel were killed in an assault on an army base in the northern Balkh province. The attack, responsibility for which has been claimed by the Taliban, happened at an army command centre a few miles from Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh.

The Taliban claimed that more than 500 soldiers were killed and wounded.

IANS