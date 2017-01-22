Taliban asks Donald Trump to review Afghanistan policy

Kabul, Jan 22: The Taliban has asked US President Donald Trump to review America's policy in Afghanistan and withdraw all foreign forces from the insurgency-plagued country, a media report said on Sunday.

In a statement released on Saturday following Trump's inauguration on Friday, the group said violence in Afghanistan will continue if the new administration continued to follow the approaches of the previous governments led by former Presidents Barack Obama and George.W. Bush, Khaama Press said in the report.

The Taliban also claimed that the US-led invasion supported by the coalition forces resulted in destruction, loss of lives, and billions of financial loss in the past 16 years. It also resulted in to increasing hatred towards Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has welcomed Trump's commitment to the US forces in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism.

The war in Afghanistan began with the invasion of the US-led coalition forces against the Taliban regime, accused of harbouring the then Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, the alleged mastermind of September 11, 2001, attacks in America.

IANS