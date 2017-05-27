Take That donate concert profits to Manchester victims

London, May 27: Pop group Take That are donating the profits from their Liverpool concert to the victims of the Manchester attack. The band, consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, performed at the Echo Arena Liverpool on Friday five days after the deadly attack at singer Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester that claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, reported Femalefirst.

They vowed to donate the profits from their gig to a local fundraiser established by the Manchester Evening News. The group was originally due to play earlier in the week but postpone it out of respect for the bombing victims. "Tonight is dedicated to the people of Manchester. We are to dance. To sing. To party. We want to say an enormous thank you to all you guys out there that have come back, I know we were meant to play here on Tuesday.

"We would like to dedicate tonight's performance to everyone who has been affected by the events in Manchester last Monday night," they said. Grande will also hold a benefit concert in Manchester to raise money for the victims of the attack. "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she said in a statement posted on her official Twitter account.

PTI